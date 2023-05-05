Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after buying an additional 82,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 71,447 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,408,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 43,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,159,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOOG stock opened at $228.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.36 and a 52-week high of $258.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.11.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

