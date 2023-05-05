Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 82.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 254,850 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.8% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $56.04 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WRB. Bank of America increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

