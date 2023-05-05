Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,255 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,398 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,828,000 after buying an additional 8,288,561 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,749,000 after buying an additional 2,065,576 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,094,000 after buying an additional 702,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,884,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,207,000 after buying an additional 206,791 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

