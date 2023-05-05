Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Invests $233,000 in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FV. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $43.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $50.60. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.