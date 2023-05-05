34,613 Shares in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) Acquired by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESBA. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 19.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Empire State Realty OP in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESBA opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73. Empire State Realty OP, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $8.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

