Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,586 Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 406.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,776.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $144.75 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.18 and a fifty-two week high of $154.82. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.88.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

