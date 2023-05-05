Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes $214,000 Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,320 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in LKQ by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,561,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $686,572,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,377,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,802,000 after purchasing an additional 128,429 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $24,577,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,751 shares in the company, valued at $11,725,090.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,737,969 shares of company stock worth $156,081,808 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $56.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.