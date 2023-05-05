Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.63 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Annaly Capital Management worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NLY. Barclays upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Argus downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -115.56%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.