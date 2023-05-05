Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $411,901.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,142.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $411,901.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,142.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,126 shares of company stock worth $3,986,556 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.38. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average is $56.06.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.