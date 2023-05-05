Citigroup Boosts Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $830.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $825.00 to $830.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EQIX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.41.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $729.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $762.51. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 94.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $698.70 and its 200-day moving average is $677.65.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total value of $192,280.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,841.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,988. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,557,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,420,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Equinix by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Equinix by 38.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,650,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,390,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

