BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Mizuho

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BILL from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BILL from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on BILL from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on BILL from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.42.

BILL Price Performance

BILL opened at $79.91 on Friday. BILL has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $179.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Transactions at BILL

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that BILL will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,015 shares of company stock worth $657,697. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in BILL in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in BILL by 60.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in BILL by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in BILL in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

