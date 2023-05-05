Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 888

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by 888 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LDOS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE LDOS opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Leidos has a 52 week low of $78.58 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Leidos by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Leidos by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.