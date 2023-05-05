Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Arconic stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. Arconic has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arconic will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,389,000 after purchasing an additional 991,281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arconic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,898,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,745,000 after acquiring an additional 111,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arconic by 50.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arconic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,959,000 after acquiring an additional 228,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arconic by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,287,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,573,000 after acquiring an additional 606,506 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

