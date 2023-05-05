Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Mizuho

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Jamf Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54. Jamf has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity at Jamf

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $130.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.80 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Jamf will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $325,071.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,682.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $325,071.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,682.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $217,977.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,199.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,274 shares of company stock worth $875,536 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,159,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Jamf by 932.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 341,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 308,381 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Jamf by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 690,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after buying an additional 195,711 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Jamf during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,428,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Jamf by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after buying an additional 113,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

