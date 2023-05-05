Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) PT Raised to $95.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s current price.

BRKR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. Bruker has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $84.84.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.68 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $6,520,106.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,155,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,301,816.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,352,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,864,613.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $6,520,106.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,155,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,460 shares of company stock valued at $19,831,517. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

