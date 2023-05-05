Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,314 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $32,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Markel by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 12.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452,059.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

MKL stock opened at $1,336.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,299.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,301.68. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,458.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.47 by $7.68. Markel had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 81.92 EPS for the current year.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.