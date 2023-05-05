Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.8 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.25.

XOM stock opened at $106.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

