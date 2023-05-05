Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 39,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.20. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $31.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $220.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 103.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

