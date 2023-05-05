Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $3.29 Million in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

Ares Management Trading Down 3.1 %

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 76,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $6,498,607.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 404,011 shares in the company, valued at $34,538,900.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 76,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $6,498,607.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 404,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,538,900.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $13,500,835.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,320.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,958,214 shares of company stock worth $42,872,828 and have sold 5,002,493 shares worth $144,305,643. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $79.53 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.76. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

