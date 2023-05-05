Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 22,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 54,702 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,030,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 1.5 %

BAH opened at $92.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $112.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

