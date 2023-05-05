Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.39 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $175.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.67.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.30.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.