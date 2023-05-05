American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Financial Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$12.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $114.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $113.43 and a 52 week high of $150.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AFG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.25.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,706,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in American Financial Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

