Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-$4.45 EPS.

Ameren Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE AEE opened at $89.75 on Friday. Ameren has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.13. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at $16,961,067.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameren by 100,874.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ameren by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,575,000 after acquiring an additional 152,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AEE. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

