Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60-1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Recommended Stories

