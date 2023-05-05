FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Lifted by William Blair

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cummins in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $19.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $19.10. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $19.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cummins’ FY2024 earnings at $20.25 EPS.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $221.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.97. Cummins has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $261.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,113,000 after buying an additional 226,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,507,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,312,000 after buying an additional 266,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,360,000 after purchasing an additional 287,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,947,000 after buying an additional 70,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.