KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for LeMaitre Vascular in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for LeMaitre Vascular’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 3.4 %

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $65.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.99. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $65.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $326,729.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,113.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 60.22%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

