Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Molson Coors Beverage Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Molson Coors Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

TAP has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

NYSE:TAP opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.73. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $66.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -137.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% in the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

