Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s current price.

INCY has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $66.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,374,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,169,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,787,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 8,091.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

