FY2023 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Lifted by KeyCorp

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $2.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.78. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EAT. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.94.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.85. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Brinker International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 81.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $490,658.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,911.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,986 shares of company stock worth $525,047 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

