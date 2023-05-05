John R. Moore Sells 1,897 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $16,883.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $9.53 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 53.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 30.8% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

See Also

