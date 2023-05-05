Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Behrad Derakhshan Sells 1,747 Shares

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 1,747 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $15,548.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $62,478. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ EWTX opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 209.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $92,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.