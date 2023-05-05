Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Brinker International, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $2.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.71. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.94.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT opened at $39.00 on Friday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.85.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In related news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $490,658.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,911.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,986 shares of company stock worth $525,047. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 451.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

