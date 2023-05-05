FY2023 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Boosted by KeyCorp

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Repligen in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $2.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.36. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Repligen Trading Down 3.8 %

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RGEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $157.23 on Friday. Repligen has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.25 and a 200-day moving average of $175.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 18.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

