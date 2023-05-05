Willliam J. Iv Wallace Buys 465 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Stock

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) CFO Willliam J. Iv Wallace purchased 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $12,513.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Origin Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $26.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.66 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 474,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,245,000 after acquiring an additional 71,958 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.