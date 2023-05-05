Willliam J. Iv Wallace Buys 465 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Stock

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) CFO Willliam J. Iv Wallace purchased 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $12,513.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Origin Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ OBNK opened at $26.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.66 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.
About Origin Bancorp
Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.
