Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Western Union Company’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Western Union in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Western Union Stock Performance

WU has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

WU stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. Western Union has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 24.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,664,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,560,000 after purchasing an additional 429,750 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter worth $10,912,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Union by 1,912.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Stories

