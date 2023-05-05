Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Cut by Analyst

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Surgery Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Surgery Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.34 million.

SGRY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of SGRY opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $57.66.

In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $262,911.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,621,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $262,911.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,621,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $34,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,645.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,274 shares of company stock worth $2,530,979. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Surgery Partners by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $851,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

