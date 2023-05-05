B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) – B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $43.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $67.16.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,308,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,676,000 after buying an additional 224,057 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,578,000 after purchasing an additional 148,184 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,099,000 after buying an additional 140,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

