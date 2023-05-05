Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LPX. StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 2.5 %

LPX opened at $60.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average is $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.11. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.08 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,494.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

