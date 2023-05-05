Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Cut by Analyst

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $27.22 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $38.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after buying an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

