B. Riley Comments on Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $6.99 per share.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BLDR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BLDR opened at $106.79 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $111.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.39.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.