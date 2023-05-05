Brokers Set Expectations for Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

ITW has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $227.19 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.51. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

