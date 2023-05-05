Macquarie Begins Coverage on Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.10 price target on the stock.
Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Kanzhun Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.20 and a beta of 0.25. Kanzhun has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10.
About Kanzhun
Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
