Macquarie Begins Coverage on Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.10 price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.20 and a beta of 0.25. Kanzhun has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZ. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,820,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,809,000 after buying an additional 6,164,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,604,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,328,000 after buying an additional 4,113,569 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,394,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,104,000 after buying an additional 4,106,865 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at $76,089,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after buying an additional 3,263,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

