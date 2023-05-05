Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) PT Lowered to $127.00 at Barrington Research

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barrington Research from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.67.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $84.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average of $86.62. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $119.04.

Insider Activity

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.38). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $466.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $68,553.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $327,681.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,326,753.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. RK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 24.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.