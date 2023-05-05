Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CUBI. TheStreet cut Customers Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp Trading Down 8.7 %

NYSE:CUBI opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $44.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $500.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu bought 45,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,886. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Customers Bancorp news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.