Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Check Point Software Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $118.46 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,820,000,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

