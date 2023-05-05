FMC (NYSE:FMC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $111.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. FMC has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.63.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of FMC by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in FMC by 269.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.