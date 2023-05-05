Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Methode Electronics had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.