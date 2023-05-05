Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

PFS stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.95. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $130.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.22 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.77%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Lista bought 1,500 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at $108,069.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $59,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,979.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Lista acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,069.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $59,220. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,341 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.