Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNWGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Light & Wonder has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $68.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.13 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 146.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $4,164,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,079,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,731,061.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

