Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $221.00 at Barclays

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $281.00 to $221.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $228.07.

BURL stock opened at $183.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,331,000 after buying an additional 1,840,276 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after buying an additional 415,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

